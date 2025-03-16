Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
In Bihar's Bhagalpur district, five policemen were injured in a mob attack, marking the third such incident in the state within five days. The assault occurred while they investigated a local brawl. Authorities are on the search for the prime accused, who remains at large.
In a disturbing trend of rising violence against police personnel in Bihar, five policemen sustained injuries during a mob attack in the Bhagalpur district. The incident, which took place in Antichak, Kahalgaon sub-division on a Saturday night, came as officers were dispatched to resolve a conflict between two groups.
This attack marks the third such assault on law enforcement in the state in less than a week. Prior incidents include the fatal attack on assistant sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger district and another death of a policeman in a scuffle with a mob in Araria.
Despite the deployment of additional forces to control the situation, the prime accused managed to escape. Authorities have launched a search based on a case registered through eyewitness accounts, including that of local magistrate Sanjeev Choudhary. Police efforts continue to maintain law and order amidst heightened tensions.
