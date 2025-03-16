Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Meth Tablets Seized in India

Authorities in India seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore and arrested four members of an international drug cartel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the effort and highlighted the government's ongoing crackdown on drugs, commending the Narcotics Control Bureau for their successful operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:11 IST
Major Drug Bust: Meth Tablets Seized in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in India seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore. Four members of an international drug syndicate were apprehended in coordinated operations across Imphal and Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the success of a comprehensive investigative strategy that ranges from grassroots efforts to top-level coordination. The minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to its anti-drug initiative.

Amit Shah lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau for their pivotal role in this operation, which underscores the Modi government's resolve to eradicate the drug menace from the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025