Major Drug Bust: Meth Tablets Seized in India
Authorities in India seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore and arrested four members of an international drug cartel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the effort and highlighted the government's ongoing crackdown on drugs, commending the Narcotics Control Bureau for their successful operation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in India seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore. Four members of an international drug syndicate were apprehended in coordinated operations across Imphal and Guwahati.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the success of a comprehensive investigative strategy that ranges from grassroots efforts to top-level coordination. The minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to its anti-drug initiative.
Amit Shah lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau for their pivotal role in this operation, which underscores the Modi government's resolve to eradicate the drug menace from the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INS Imphal Makes Maiden Port Call at Port Louis, Set to Participate in 57th Mauritius National Day Celebrations
India-Mauritius Forge Strong Ties as INS Imphal Joins National Day Parade
INS Imphal Joins Mauritius National Day: Strengthening Indo-Mauritian Ties
INS Imphal Strengthens Indo-Mauritian Ties on Inaugural Visit
Imphal Anchors in Mauritius for National Day Celebration