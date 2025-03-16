Major Drug Bust: Meth Tablets Seized in India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in India seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore. Four members of an international drug syndicate were apprehended in coordinated operations across Imphal and Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the success of a comprehensive investigative strategy that ranges from grassroots efforts to top-level coordination. The minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to its anti-drug initiative.

Amit Shah lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau for their pivotal role in this operation, which underscores the Modi government's resolve to eradicate the drug menace from the country.

