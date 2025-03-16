Left Menu

Deadly Roadside Bomb Attack Puts Balochistan in the Spotlight

A roadside bomb targeting a security forces bus in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province has killed five officers and injured 10 others. The attack, likely perpetrated by the Baloch Liberation Army, highlights ongoing tensions and the demand for independence by ethnic Baloch residents against the central government.

On Sunday, a roadside bomb exploded in the restive southwest region of Pakistan, targeting a bus carrying security forces and resulting in the deaths of at least five officers while wounding 10 more. The attack took place in Naushki, Balochistan, according to local police chief Zafar Zamanani.

The blast also caused significant damage to another nearby bus. The wounded and deceased were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan's chief minister, denounced the attack, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility, the involvement of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army is suspected. This incident follows a recent train ambush where the group killed 26 hostages. The attack underscores ongoing grievances in Balochistan, a province rich in oil and minerals, where residents accuse the central government of discrimination.

