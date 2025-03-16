Left Menu

Karnataka Tackles Elder Abandonment with Property Reversal Measures

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has advocated for the reversal of property transfers in cases where senior citizens are abandoned post-transfer. Reports reveal over 150 cases at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences alone. The state plans to enforce the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, to protect the elderly.

Karnataka is confronting an alarming trend of senior citizens being abandoned in hospitals by their children after transferring property rights. Over 150 such cases have been reported at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, with many more across the state. In response, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has called for legal action, including the cancellation of these property transfers.

To combat this issue, the Minister urged officials to leverage the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which allows the reversal of property transfers if the elderly are neglected. This legal framework is also intended to hold children accountable for their responsibilities towards their parents.

The government is arranging alternative housing for affected seniors and raising awareness about the legal rights of parents to ensure they receive adequate support. The plan includes shelter arrangements in retirement homes and a commitment to uphold justice for the abandoned elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

