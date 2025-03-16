Delhi High Court’s Unprecedented Remedy for Courtroom Misconduct

The Delhi High Court has mandated a lawyer, who displayed misconduct in a trial court, to offer pro bono services for at least two POCSO cases. This decision emerged from a contempt proceeding initiated against the lawyer, who later issued an unconditional apology for his behavior.

Presided over by Justice Prathiba M Singh, the bench accepted the apology but stipulated that the lawyer must assist in court cases involving POCSO at Saket Courts in New Delhi, ensuring that he renders his service professionally. Such a step underscores the court's insistence on proper courtroom decorum.

The court noted that the lawyer's earlier actions demonstrated a lack of respect by being unnecessarily aggressive and intimidating, disrupting courtroom decorum. Despite his apology and long-standing legal career, his actions warranted this remedial measure to reinforce professional behavior in legal proceedings.

