Ganja Trafficking Scandal Uncovered at Polytechnic Hostel

The police have arrested six individuals in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of ganja at Government Polytechnic College's men's hostel in Kalamassery. The investigation revealed Anuraj, a student, as the supplier. Authorities discovered nearly two kilograms of ganja during a raid prompted by a tip-off ahead of Holi celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent crackdown on narcotics, law enforcement officials apprehended six individuals linked to the seizure of two kilograms of ganja at the Government Polytechnic College's men's hostel in Kalamassery.

The police identified Anuraj, a third-year student and local of Kollam, as the chief supplier, according to statements from other students detained in the case.

The operation, spurred by a tip-off about potential large-scale storage on campus for upcoming Holi celebrations, culminated in a seven-hour search that led to multiple arrests and confiscations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

