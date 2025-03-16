U.S. Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members Sparks Controversy
Over 200 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have been deported from the U.S. to El Salvador, where they were placed in a high-security prison. The deportation, sanctioned by President Trump using the Alien Enemies Act, faces opposition and legal challenges amid international tensions.
The U.S. has deported more than 200 purported members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, to El Salvador, placing them in a high-security prison, according to President Nayib Bukele.
President Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportations, linking the gang to serious crimes such as kidnapping and organized crime. However, a federal judge in Washington temporarily halted the Act's execution, stating it required acts akin to war.
Venezuela's government condemned the deportations, arguing they infringe on migrants' rights. As tensions escalate, the Trump administration is appealing the legal blockages at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives
USAID Official Whistleblows: Humanitarian Aid in Crisis Amid Trump Administration Cuts
Tariff Turmoil: Trump Administration's Fluid Stance on Trade with Canada and Mexico
Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration