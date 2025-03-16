U.S. Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members Sparks Controversy

The U.S. has deported more than 200 purported members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, to El Salvador, placing them in a high-security prison, according to President Nayib Bukele.

President Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportations, linking the gang to serious crimes such as kidnapping and organized crime. However, a federal judge in Washington temporarily halted the Act's execution, stating it required acts akin to war.

Venezuela's government condemned the deportations, arguing they infringe on migrants' rights. As tensions escalate, the Trump administration is appealing the legal blockages at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

