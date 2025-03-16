Left Menu

Murder by the Tracks: Tragic Unfolding of a Missing Man's Case

The body of a man missing since March 8 was found near Delhi Cantt railway station. The victim, identified as Pankaj, was brutally murdered and his body was placed on railway tracks to simulate a suicide. Four suspects were detained while a fifth remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:32 IST
Murder by the Tracks: Tragic Unfolding of a Missing Man's Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The lifeless body of a missing man was discovered near Delhi Cantt railway station, police confirmed on Sunday. The victim, identified as Pankaj from Baljit Nagar, had been missing since March 8. His body bore multiple stab wounds and was placed on railway tracks in a gruesome attempt to simulate a suicide.

According to authorities, the shocking discovery came after Naveen, Pankaj's brother-in-law, identified him at the hospital mortuary on March 12. Naveen had been searching for Pankaj and found his scooter abandoned near Prem Nagar railway crossing, leading him to alert law enforcement officers.

Upon further investigation, CCTV footage showed four to five suspects assaulting Pankaj. The Government Railway Police registered an FIR on March 14 and detained four individuals. The accused confessed to the murder, revealing a dispute with the victim as the motive. Efforts are underway to apprehend a fifth suspect, currently at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025