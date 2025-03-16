Murder by the Tracks: Tragic Unfolding of a Missing Man's Case

The lifeless body of a missing man was discovered near Delhi Cantt railway station, police confirmed on Sunday. The victim, identified as Pankaj from Baljit Nagar, had been missing since March 8. His body bore multiple stab wounds and was placed on railway tracks in a gruesome attempt to simulate a suicide.

According to authorities, the shocking discovery came after Naveen, Pankaj's brother-in-law, identified him at the hospital mortuary on March 12. Naveen had been searching for Pankaj and found his scooter abandoned near Prem Nagar railway crossing, leading him to alert law enforcement officers.

Upon further investigation, CCTV footage showed four to five suspects assaulting Pankaj. The Government Railway Police registered an FIR on March 14 and detained four individuals. The accused confessed to the murder, revealing a dispute with the victim as the motive. Efforts are underway to apprehend a fifth suspect, currently at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)