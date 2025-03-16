Left Menu

Highway Blocked as Kulgam Demands Justice for Missing Brothers

Protesters in Kulgam district blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway demanding police action over the deaths of two brothers. Three men, including Showkat and Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, went missing in February. The bodies of the brothers were found, while search for Mukhtar Ahmad continues. Police assure action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST
Highway Blocked as Kulgam Demands Justice for Missing Brothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kulgam district, a wave of unrest swept across as protesters blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Their demand was clear: swift police action following the deaths of two brothers among a trio missing since last month.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad disappeared on February 13 while en route to a family function. Tragically, the Bajad brothers' bodies were later discovered in Vaishov Nalla, sparking calls for an investigation into their untimely deaths.

The deceased's family suspects foul play regarding their deaths. In response to public outcry, senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Range, have pledged that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025