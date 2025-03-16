Highway Blocked as Kulgam Demands Justice for Missing Brothers
Protesters in Kulgam district blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway demanding police action over the deaths of two brothers. Three men, including Showkat and Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, went missing in February. The bodies of the brothers were found, while search for Mukhtar Ahmad continues. Police assure action.
- Country:
- India
In Kulgam district, a wave of unrest swept across as protesters blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Their demand was clear: swift police action following the deaths of two brothers among a trio missing since last month.
Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad disappeared on February 13 while en route to a family function. Tragically, the Bajad brothers' bodies were later discovered in Vaishov Nalla, sparking calls for an investigation into their untimely deaths.
The deceased's family suspects foul play regarding their deaths. In response to public outcry, senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Range, have pledged that justice will be served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Saldanha Bay: Mother Accused of Selling Missing Daughter
XV Finance Commission Grants for Rural Local Bodies in West Bengal Released
Philippine Fighter Jet Goes Missing in Night Combat Mission
How our bodies react when we use social media – and when we stop
Urgent Search for Missing Mangaluru Teen: Government Under Pressure