Highway Blocked as Kulgam Demands Justice for Missing Brothers

In Kulgam district, a wave of unrest swept across as protesters blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Their demand was clear: swift police action following the deaths of two brothers among a trio missing since last month.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad disappeared on February 13 while en route to a family function. Tragically, the Bajad brothers' bodies were later discovered in Vaishov Nalla, sparking calls for an investigation into their untimely deaths.

The deceased's family suspects foul play regarding their deaths. In response to public outcry, senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Range, have pledged that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)