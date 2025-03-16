U.S. Continues Strikes on Yemen to Halt Houthi Threats

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on CBS News' 'Face the Nation' that military strikes in Yemen would persist until Houthi forces lose the capability to threaten global shipping and the U.S. Navy.

Rubio assured viewers that there are currently no plans for U.S. ground raids in Yemen, deeming them unnecessary at this point.

He underscored that the Houthis' ability to attack is contingent on support from Iran, indicating a complex geopolitical dynamic in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)