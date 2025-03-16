U.S. Continues Strikes on Yemen to Halt Houthi Threats
The United States will persist with strikes in Yemen until the Houthis can no longer threaten global shipping and the U.S. Navy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that ground raids aren't necessary at the moment, pointing to Iran's support as a factor in Houthi aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:36 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on CBS News' 'Face the Nation' that military strikes in Yemen would persist until Houthi forces lose the capability to threaten global shipping and the U.S. Navy.
Rubio assured viewers that there are currently no plans for U.S. ground raids in Yemen, deeming them unnecessary at this point.
He underscored that the Houthis' ability to attack is contingent on support from Iran, indicating a complex geopolitical dynamic in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
