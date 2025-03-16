Left Menu

Punjab Police Reclaims Amritpal's Associates as Detention Nears End

The Punjab Police prepares to bring back seven associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Assam after the state's decision not to renew their NSA detention. Arrests are linked to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. This move indicates a step forward in the legal proceedings against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:35 IST
The Punjab Police will reinstate arrest proceedings for seven associates of the jailed MP and radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, following a decision against extending their NSA-related detentions, revealed authorities on Sunday.

The seven individuals will be linked to the 2023 attack on the Ajnala police station, the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav confirmed. These arrests follow the year-long detention of Amritpal and associates in Assam under the National Security Act.

With the detention period fading, Punjab Police has dispatched a team to Assam to expedite the legal process of transferring custody and conducting trials back in Punjab.

