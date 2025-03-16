Punjab Police Reclaims Amritpal's Associates as Detention Nears End

The Punjab Police will reinstate arrest proceedings for seven associates of the jailed MP and radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, following a decision against extending their NSA-related detentions, revealed authorities on Sunday.

The seven individuals will be linked to the 2023 attack on the Ajnala police station, the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav confirmed. These arrests follow the year-long detention of Amritpal and associates in Assam under the National Security Act.

With the detention period fading, Punjab Police has dispatched a team to Assam to expedite the legal process of transferring custody and conducting trials back in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)