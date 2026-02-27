Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Chile's industrial powerhouse, Empresas Copec, announced a striking 26% rise in net profits, reaching a substantial $242 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This performance easily surpassed forecasts from analysts at LSEG, who anticipated profits at $142 million.

The surge is attributed to an 11% jump in revenue to $7.7 billion, reinforcing the company's robust business model and strategic market approach. Copec's financial results reflect its capacity to navigate market shifts effectively.

Additionally, the company revealed progress on its railway logistics project at the Sucuriu pulp mill in Brazil, set to align with the plant's operational timeline towards the end of next year. This project marks a significant expansion in infrastructure within the sector.