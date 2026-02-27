Ceasefire Shaken: Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Gaza

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, according to health officials in the region. The Israeli military claims the attack targeted a militant who was a direct threat to their forces in southern Gaza.

The airstrike in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood wounded several others, though immediate comments from the Israeli military about the strike were not available. This incident coincides with Israeli forces reporting the killing of a militant perceived as an imminent threat after crossing into an Israeli-controlled area within Gaza.

These events have raised concerns over the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began in October 2023. Since then, thousands have perished in ongoing conflicts, rooted in the initial attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives, escalating claims and counterclaims of ceasefire violation by both sides.