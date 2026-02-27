Left Menu

Ceasefire Shaken: Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has killed two Palestinians, with the military targeting a militant perceived as a threat. This incident is seen as a violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with both sides accusing each other of breaking the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, according to health officials in the region. The Israeli military claims the attack targeted a militant who was a direct threat to their forces in southern Gaza.

The airstrike in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood wounded several others, though immediate comments from the Israeli military about the strike were not available. This incident coincides with Israeli forces reporting the killing of a militant perceived as an imminent threat after crossing into an Israeli-controlled area within Gaza.

These events have raised concerns over the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began in October 2023. Since then, thousands have perished in ongoing conflicts, rooted in the initial attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives, escalating claims and counterclaims of ceasefire violation by both sides.

