Shocking Times Square Arson: Man Set Ablaze

In a disturbing incident early Sunday morning, New York City police are on the hunt for an individual who allegedly set a man on fire near Times Square. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. close to West 41st Street and 7th Avenue.

The 45-year-old victim was promptly assisted by officers who extinguished the flames before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement officials have stated that he is currently in stable condition, but they have refrained from providing additional commentary as investigations are still underway.

This arson attack resonates with a prior case from December when Debrina Kawam of New Jersey tragically died after being set on fire in a subway train. The accused, Sebastian Zapeta, is facing murder and arson charges but has pleaded not guilty. As investigations proceed, safety concerns in New York's public spaces continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)