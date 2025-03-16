Foiled Heist: Uttar Pradesh Gang Nabbed in Karnataka

Four suspects from Uttar Pradesh were detained near Arabagatte in Honnali taluk for allegedly conspiring to commit a bank robbery, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities confiscated iron rods, regulators, chili powder, gloves, and two cars belonging to the accused—identified as Guddu, Hazrath Ali, Aslam, and Kamruddin. When one suspect attempted an escape, police shot him in the leg after he attacked officers, injuring a constable.

Preliminary investigations reveal the suspects' linkage to bank robberies across several states, including Karnataka. They recently arrived in Karnataka, allegedly plotting another heist. The suspects were intercepted when they sped past a police checkpoint. An investigation is ongoing to explore their criminal history.

