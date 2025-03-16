Left Menu

Contentious Deportations Amid Legal Battles: The Trump Administration's Controversial Move

The Trump administration deported immigrants to El Salvador despite a judge temporarily halting deportations. The controversial move invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, targeting purported Venezuelan gang members. The ACLU challenges the action, while critics argue the immigrants' rights are at risk under this rarely used law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:46 IST
A legal tug-of-war has emerged as the Trump administration reportedly transferred immigrants to El Salvador despite a court order temporarily blocking such deportations. The deportations purportedly target Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime measure sparingly used throughout U.S. history.

Two planes, bound for El Salvador and Honduras, took off despite U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's ruling. The administration's move has faced criticism, as it bypassed legal processes meant to ensure migrants' rights. El Salvador agreed to house around 300 migrants, prompting a social media reaction from President Nayib Bukele.

Legal challenges spearheaded by the ACLU contest the deportation orders as exceeding presidential powers. The Act, traditionally invoked during declared wars, raises concerns over the constitutionality of targeting immigrants without definitive links to the gang. A hearing is scheduled to review the legality and future implications of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

