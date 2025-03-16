Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Data Sharing with 'Urban Naxals'

In a recent address, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Telangana Congress government of involving 'urban naxals' in education and caste survey panels. He expressed concern over confidential citizen data being shared with foreign entities and questioned the security of Telangana's property data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:50 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Data Sharing with 'Urban Naxals'
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday issued a controversial statement alleging that the Congress government in Telangana has engaged 'urban naxals' in panels related to education and the recent caste survey.

Speaking near Karimnagar, he cautioned citizens who have disclosed information about their lands, houses, and properties to the government in confidence. Kumar questioned the confidentiality of this data, suggesting it might have been shared with foreign contacts.

The minister further alleged that Revanth Reddy handed over critical information to foreigners, questioning if it ensured the safety of Telangana's properties. Kumar also claimed that the education system has been placed in the hands of 'urban naxals', raising concerns about future security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025