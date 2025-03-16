Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Data Sharing with 'Urban Naxals'

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday issued a controversial statement alleging that the Congress government in Telangana has engaged 'urban naxals' in panels related to education and the recent caste survey.

Speaking near Karimnagar, he cautioned citizens who have disclosed information about their lands, houses, and properties to the government in confidence. Kumar questioned the confidentiality of this data, suggesting it might have been shared with foreign contacts.

The minister further alleged that Revanth Reddy handed over critical information to foreigners, questioning if it ensured the safety of Telangana's properties. Kumar also claimed that the education system has been placed in the hands of 'urban naxals', raising concerns about future security.

(With inputs from agencies.)