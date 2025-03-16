Left Menu

Netanyahu Moves to Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Amid Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to propose the dismissal of Shin Bet's Ronen Bar to the government, citing lost trust. Bar's firing could spark controversy as their relationship was strained during the war against Hamas. The Shin Bet is part of a probe into links with Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:12 IST
Netanyahu Moves to Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Amid Tensions
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to propose the dismissal of Ronen Bar, head of the country's domestic security agency Shin Bet, according to an announcement from Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

The potential firing of Bar, which could ignite widespread criticism, comes amid reports of longstanding tension between Netanyahu and Bar during the war against Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu has publicly expressed a loss of confidence in Bar, emphasizing the importance of trust in security services during times of conflict.

The move follows the devastating October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which marks a significant security breach for Israel. The Shin Bet is also embroiled in an investigation concerning possible links with Qatari mediation in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025