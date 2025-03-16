Netanyahu Moves to Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Amid Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to propose the dismissal of Ronen Bar, head of the country's domestic security agency Shin Bet, according to an announcement from Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

The potential firing of Bar, which could ignite widespread criticism, comes amid reports of longstanding tension between Netanyahu and Bar during the war against Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu has publicly expressed a loss of confidence in Bar, emphasizing the importance of trust in security services during times of conflict.

The move follows the devastating October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which marks a significant security breach for Israel. The Shin Bet is also embroiled in an investigation concerning possible links with Qatari mediation in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)