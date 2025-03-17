Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Explosions

In a perilous escalation of hostilities, Russia executed an overnight drone strike targeting Kyiv, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, early Monday.

Klitschko reported via the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian air defense teams were actively engaged in thwarting the ongoing assault.

Meanwhile, Reuters' correspondents on the ground documented a series of blasts echoing across the city, signifying the activation of air defense mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)