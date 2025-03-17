Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Explosions
Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. Ukrainian air defense units engaged in repelling the assault. Witnesses reported hearing blasts in various parts of Kyiv, indicative of active air defense systems responding to the threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a perilous escalation of hostilities, Russia executed an overnight drone strike targeting Kyiv, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, early Monday.
Klitschko reported via the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian air defense teams were actively engaged in thwarting the ongoing assault.
Meanwhile, Reuters' correspondents on the ground documented a series of blasts echoing across the city, signifying the activation of air defense mechanisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- drone attack
- Kyiv
- Vitali Klitschko
- Ukrainian air defense
- Reuter
- witnesses
- blasts
- Tension
Advertisement