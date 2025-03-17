Left Menu

Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Explosions

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. Ukrainian air defense units engaged in repelling the assault. Witnesses reported hearing blasts in various parts of Kyiv, indicative of active air defense systems responding to the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:39 IST
Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Explosions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a perilous escalation of hostilities, Russia executed an overnight drone strike targeting Kyiv, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, early Monday.

Klitschko reported via the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian air defense teams were actively engaged in thwarting the ongoing assault.

Meanwhile, Reuters' correspondents on the ground documented a series of blasts echoing across the city, signifying the activation of air defense mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025