Debate on CAG Appointment Process Intensifies

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the current method of appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The PIL argues that allowing only the executive and prime minister to handle appointments violates the Constitution.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice on the PIL filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation. The case has been linked to other ongoing matters addressing the same issue.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, emphasized the need for independence of the CAG institution and highlighted instances, such as stalled audits in Maharashtra, where political influence is alleged. The PIL advocates for a transparent selection committee, involving the President, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Justice, similar to the selection processes for other public bodies.

