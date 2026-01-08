Left Menu

I campaigned to make Modi PM, he is out to finish my party: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he had campaigned to make Narendra Modi the prime minister in 2014 and 2019, but the latter is out to destroy his party.I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:34 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he had campaigned to make Narendra Modi the prime minister in 2014 and 2019, but the latter is out to destroy his party.

"I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019. Even after helping him twice, he broke my party," Thackeray said in an interview to PTI.

"I was saying that he should be made the prime minister. Now, he is saying that I should be finished," Thackeray said. "People have started to realise these two things," he added.

Thackeray also said that separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is the "old dream" of the BJP.

"Now they think that Balasaheb Thackeray is not there (and) they have finished off the Sena on paper. But they can't do so on the ground," he said.

"You must have seen that till 2012, when Balasaheb was there, they (BJP) were 'seedhey' (straight)," he said.

Asked if he wishes to blame someone for the "falling standards" of politics, Uddhav said, "More than a person, it would be the behaviour, like the behaviour of the BJP."

