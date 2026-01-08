When profession turns passion: HP roadways driver builds bus replica on his house roof

Left Menu

A driver of Himachal Road Transport Corporation turned his profession into a passion project and built a replica of a state-run bus on the roof of his house in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district.The driver, Shridhar, who joined HRTC in 2016, built a structure resembling the bus on his roof using wood and tin, which has been painted and designed to resemble a real bus.The structure room has seats, a steering wheel and wheels, making it an exact replica of an HRTC bus when sighted from a distance.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:31 IST
A driver of Himachal Road Transport Corporation turned his profession into a passion project and built a replica of a state-run bus on the roof of his house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

The driver, Shridhar, who joined HRTC in 2016, built a structure resembling the bus on his roof using wood and tin, which has been painted and designed to resemble a real bus.

The structure (room) has seats, a steering wheel and wheels, making it an exact replica of an HRTC bus when sighted from a distance. This unique bus has now become a centre of attraction in the entire region.

''Whenever I am at home during leave, I sit, eat and spend time on this bus. It is just not a mere structure, but a symbol of struggle, hard work and identity'', Shridhar said. He added that his life completely changed for good after joining the job. His family members say that being a government bus driver is not just a job for Shridhar, but it is his passion.

Shridhar on Thursday said that with the help of a mechanic, he got the bus structure built according to his vision. The design of the bus is entirely his own creation. The area also mentions the route he serves, Dharamshala-Bharmour.

Locals as well as tourists from far and wide come to see the bus and have highly appreciated Sridhar's hard work, creative thinking, and dedication towards his profession.

The villagers say that this is the first time they have seen such a sight, where someone has transformed their job into an art form driven by passion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

