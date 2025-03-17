Left Menu

Germany Pledges Major Aid Package for Syrians

Germany commits €300 million to aid Syrians, primarily via the UN, announced Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Aid will support food, health, and shelter for Syrians, including refugees in neighboring countries. Baerbock emphasized an inclusive political process for Syria's future and accountability for recent civilian deaths.

Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has announced a significant new aid package, pledging an additional €300 million to assist Syrians. The funding, revealed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday, will be channeled through the United Nations and select organizations. It precedes an EU-led donor conference in Brussels aimed at rallying further support for the war-torn nation.

According to Baerbock, the majority of the funds are earmarked for direct aid to Syria. They will be used to provide essential services, including food, healthcare, and emergency shelter, particularly benefiting the most vulnerable populations. Support will also extend to Syrians in exile within Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Turkey.

Amidst ongoing conflict, Baerbock highlighted the necessity of an inclusive political process for Syria's future peace. She urged the country's transitional government to investigate the killing of civilians in Alawite villages, with over 1,000 reported deaths, and to hold those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

