Rising Tensions as Bihar Police Face Targeted Attacks
Recent attacks on police personnel in Bihar raise concerns among Legislative Assembly members, leading to demands for stringent government action. The incidents, resulting in two officers’ deaths, have sparked cross-party discussions on law and order. Authorities face pressure for effective deterrent measures amid ongoing raids to capture all suspects.
Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, irrespective of party affiliations, have expressed grave concerns over a series of recent violent attacks targeting police personnel, resulting in at least two fatalities.
In the past week, police were ambushed in Araria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Nawada, and Madhubani, with two assistant sub-inspectors killed, and multiple officers injured. Although arrests have been made, efforts continue to apprehend remaining suspects.
The opposition has demanded accountability from the Nitish Kumar administration, asserting that these attacks compromise law enforcement's efficacy. Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav urged decorum, while opposition and ruling party members united in their plea for effective deterrents against future assaults.
