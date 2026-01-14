Kerala Legislative Assembly Prepares for 2026-27 Budget Session

The Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to begin its budget session on January 20, Speaker A N Shamseer announced. The session will conclude on March 26, marking the 16th session of the 15th Assembly. It will commence with the governor's policy statement, which sets the legislative agenda.

The main highlight of the session will be the presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 on January 29. Members will engage in a general discussion from February 2 to 4, following which the House will go on a recess from February 6 to 22. During this period, subject committees will scrutinize departmental requests for funds.

The Assembly will dedicate 13 days, from February 24 to March 19, for detailed discussion and passage of financial requests. In previous assemblies, 158 bills were passed, 14 of which await the governor's approval—showcasing a record of legislative productivity.

