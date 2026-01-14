Left Menu

Kerala Legislative Assembly Prepares for 2026-27 Budget Session

The 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will take place from January 20 to March 26, 2026. The session will feature the presentation and passage of the state budget for 2026-27, with discussions spread across 32 days. The session includes a break for committee scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:27 IST
The Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to begin its budget session on January 20, Speaker A N Shamseer announced. The session will conclude on March 26, marking the 16th session of the 15th Assembly. It will commence with the governor's policy statement, which sets the legislative agenda.

The main highlight of the session will be the presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 on January 29. Members will engage in a general discussion from February 2 to 4, following which the House will go on a recess from February 6 to 22. During this period, subject committees will scrutinize departmental requests for funds.

The Assembly will dedicate 13 days, from February 24 to March 19, for detailed discussion and passage of financial requests. In previous assemblies, 158 bills were passed, 14 of which await the governor's approval—showcasing a record of legislative productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

