Legal Showdown: Germany's Borrowing Plan Stirs Parliamentary Storm

Germany's constitutional court faces a wave of legal complaints from lawmakers opposing Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz's plan for a substantial increase in state borrowing. The move is set to be voted on in parliament this week, drawing backlash from various parties.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has petitioned the court, citing the need for external expert opinions ahead of any parliamentary motions. This sentiment is echoed by independent lawmaker Joana Cotar and three pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) lawmakers, who argue against the hasty timeline for consultation, according to reports.

Despite this opposition, Merz secured crucial support from the Greens, paving the way for the outgoing parliament to potentially approve the borrowing reform. Although previous challenges to the plan were dismissed, the constitutional court has yet to respond to the latest wave of petitions. (Writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)

