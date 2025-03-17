Delhi Police Unveils 'Shishtachar': A New Force Against Eve Teasing
Delhi Police has launched 'Shishtachar', a new dedicated squad aimed at curbing eve teasing. With 30 teams deployed city-wide, the initiative focuses on enhancing women's safety through prevention, intervention, and victim assistance. The squads will target hotspots, enforce laws sensitively, and collaborate with local associations.
The Delhi Police has introduced 'Shishtachar,' a specialized squad tasked with clamping down on eve teasing in the capital. Comprising at least 30 teams, these squads will patrol various hotspots notorious for cases of harassment against women, ensuring their safety and security in public spaces.
This initiative stems from a promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their Delhi assembly election manifesto to create an 'Anti-Romeo squad,' similar to those established in Uttar Pradesh. The teams, consisting of both male and female officers, will undertake preventive and intervention measures while assisting victims sensitively.
The squads will enforce laws without imposing personal morality, with officers trained to handle cases tactfully. Their presence will be bolstered by collaboration with local associations like RWAs and MWAs, enhancing vigilance and helping identify new high-risk zones in a concerted effort to make public spaces safer for women.
