India-Australia Defence Policy Talks Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Security

The ninth edition of the India-Australia Defence Policy Talks (DPT) took place in New Delhi, reaffirming both nations' commitment to deepening their defence and security cooperation.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Shri Amitabh Prasad, while First Assistant Secretary, International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Bernard Philip, headed the Australian side.

Key Highlights of the Defence Policy Talks

Both nations welcomed the steady advancement in bilateral defence cooperation, marked by an increase in the frequency and complexity of joint defence exercises and exchanges. Notably, several first-time milestones were achieved, including the finalisation of key agreements and increased participation in major defence trade expositions.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of several high-level engagements:

Second Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue (November 2023)

Inter-sessional 2+2 Consultations at the Secretary-level (October 2024)

Second Annual Leaders’ Summit (November 2024)

Focus Areas of Cooperation

The discussions centered on maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing, industry collaboration, and joint exercises. Both sides emphasized deepening cooperation in science and technology, expanding interoperability across maritime, land, and air domains, and enhancing defence deployments from each other's territories.

They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global security dynamics, underscoring their shared vision for a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Future Roadmap and Defence Industry Collaboration

India and Australia agreed to prioritize preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Australia later in 2025. They reiterated their long-term vision for defence and security cooperation, as envisioned by their Prime Ministers, to bolster collective security and regional peace.

Additionally, both countries explored opportunities for collaboration in the defence industry, calling on their respective agencies to accelerate joint efforts in defence science and technology cooperation.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Defence cooperation has become a cornerstone of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with consistent progress in interoperability and military collaboration. The eighth edition of the Defence Policy Talks was held in 2023, setting the stage for continued engagement.

As part of this year’s discussions, the Australian delegation will visit Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, a key player in India's shipbuilding sector. Furthermore, Mr Bernard Philip is scheduled to meet Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh on March 18, 2025.

This year’s Defence Policy Talks reaffirmed the robust India-Australia strategic partnership, with both countries committed to advancing defence collaboration and enhancing regional security.