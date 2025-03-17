Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard: Strengthening India-US Strategic Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discussed enhancing India-US cooperation. Their wide-ranging talks focused on integrating defence industrial supply chains and advancing strategic security in the Indo-Pacific amid China's military expansion.

The meeting comes as part of Gabbard's official visit to India, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations. Both leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration in cutting-edge defence technologies, further illustrating their commitment to mutual security interests.

Gabbard's visit follows her meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, underscoring a shared focus on intelligence-sharing and addressing global security challenges, including terrorism, extradition, and the role of emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)