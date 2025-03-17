Naxalite Surrender: A Step Towards Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, nineteen Naxalites, including nine high-value cadres, have surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official announced. The surrendered individuals were reportedly disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and the exploitation of tribals by senior figures within the organization.

Among those who laid down their arms were Deva Padam and his wife Dule Kalmu, senior members of the Maoist ranks with considerable bounties on their heads. They, along with other cadres, were influenced by the increased presence and impact of security forces, particularly initiatives like the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme aimed at providing essential amenities and development in remote areas.

This surrender is part of a larger trend, with 84 Naxalites having surrendered in Bijapur district this year alone. These efforts are bolstered by the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and other security units, which play a crucial role in facilitating these peaceful surrenders and supporting the government's rehabilitation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)