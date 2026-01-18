Maoist Neutralization: Security Forces Continue Successful Operation in Chhattisgarh
In a sustained offensive against Maoist insurgents, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have eliminated six cadres in a recent operation. Following intelligence reports, the joint forces have intensified their efforts, resulting in the recovery of multiple weapons. The drive is part of broader national efforts to curb Left-Wing Extremism.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have confirmed the elimination of six Maoist insurgents as part of an ongoing operation. On Sunday, two Maoists were neutralized, bringing the total to six, following an earlier encounter that resulted in four casualties.
The operation, spearheaded by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit, targeted the forested hills of the district's north-western region. Conducted based on specific intelligence, the operation led to the recovery of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and several other firearms.
This intensified initiative aligns with national objectives to mitigate Left-Wing Extremism, following a year where 285 Maoists were killed in the state. The government aims to eradicate this threat by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intense Gunfight: Eight Soldiers Injured in Kishtwar Operation 'Trashi-I'
Notorious Shooter Linked to Bishnoi Gang Arrested in Joint Police Operation
Braving Bullets: Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar Forests
ED Cracks Down: Major Drug Trafficker Arrested in Multi-State Operation
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing Bijapur operation in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to six: Police.