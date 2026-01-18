Left Menu

Maoist Neutralization: Security Forces Continue Successful Operation in Chhattisgarh

In a sustained offensive against Maoist insurgents, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have eliminated six cadres in a recent operation. Following intelligence reports, the joint forces have intensified their efforts, resulting in the recovery of multiple weapons. The drive is part of broader national efforts to curb Left-Wing Extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:14 IST
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have confirmed the elimination of six Maoist insurgents as part of an ongoing operation. On Sunday, two Maoists were neutralized, bringing the total to six, following an earlier encounter that resulted in four casualties.

The operation, spearheaded by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit, targeted the forested hills of the district's north-western region. Conducted based on specific intelligence, the operation led to the recovery of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and several other firearms.

This intensified initiative aligns with national objectives to mitigate Left-Wing Extremism, following a year where 285 Maoists were killed in the state. The government aims to eradicate this threat by March 2026.

