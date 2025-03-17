Gender Budgeting: A New Era in India's Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a significant step forward by creating a 'gender budget cell' to assess the gender impact of its projects, a move that aligns with India's commitment to gender equality.

The parliamentary panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged this effort but stressed the importance of timely and thorough integration of the gender dimension into budgetary processes.

Despite the ministry's efforts, the committee has pointed out areas for improvement, such as accelerating data analysis and enhancing monitoring mechanisms to ensure the effective use of resources and timely implementation of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)