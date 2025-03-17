Left Menu

Gender Budgeting: A New Era in India's Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs has established a 'gender budget cell' to evaluate gender-related contributions of its projects. While the initiative aligns with India's gender equality goals, the need for systematic integration, resource allocation, and enhanced monitoring is emphasized. The Ministry's progress in gender representation and mentorship is also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:03 IST
Gender Budgeting: A New Era in India's Ministry of External Affairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a significant step forward by creating a 'gender budget cell' to assess the gender impact of its projects, a move that aligns with India's commitment to gender equality.

The parliamentary panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged this effort but stressed the importance of timely and thorough integration of the gender dimension into budgetary processes.

Despite the ministry's efforts, the committee has pointed out areas for improvement, such as accelerating data analysis and enhancing monitoring mechanisms to ensure the effective use of resources and timely implementation of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025