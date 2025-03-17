Fragile Truce: Escalating Tensions as Israeli Airstrike Kills Three in Gaza

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip. The incident underscores the delicate nature of ceasefire discussions between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The missile strike occurred near Bureij camp, a heavily affected area in the central Palestinian enclave.

In southern Gaza's Rafah region, medics reported that three individuals sustained injuries from a separate airstrike. Residents have noted frequent Israeli military activity in the area. The Israeli Defense Forces stated that their operations targeted 'terrorists' intending to plant explosives near Israeli forces.

Ismail Al-Thawabta from the Hamas-run media office confirmed that the deceased were related and gathering firewood due to an Israeli ban on food imports. The 16-day blockade, part of Israel's pressure tactic in ceasefire negotiations, hits Gaza hard, closing bakeries and raising food prices amid power outages jeopardizing access to clean water.

(With inputs from agencies.)