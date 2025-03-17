ED Cracks Down on Former RGPV Officials in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over Rs 10 crore from former RGPV officials in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of university funds. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act targeted individuals including the ex-vice-chancellor and bank officials.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday the attachment of assets valued at more than Rs 10 crore. These belong to a former vice-chancellor and others from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in a money laundering case.
The provisional order, executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targets former university officials, including ex-vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar and ex-registrar Rakesh Singh Rajput, among others. According to the ED's statement, the total value of the assets attached amounts to Rs 10.77 crore.
This investigation originates from a Bhopal Police FIR regarding alleged fund misappropriation at the university. Officials reportedly diverted Rs 20 crore for personal gain by investing in properties, fixed deposits, mutual funds, and jewelry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EOW Targets Ex-Bank Chairman in Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Probe
Sunil Kumar Singh Reinstated: Bihar Legislative Council Session Eases Political Tensions
Polygraph Test Conducted on Hitesh Mehta in Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Case
Major Arrest in Mumbai Bank Embezzlement Scandal
Embezzlement at Uttar Pradesh Malls: Employees Under Fire