Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Fast Action on Renaming 'India' to 'Bharat'

The Delhi High Court has urged quick compliance with a Supreme Court order to consider changing the name 'India' to 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' in the Constitution. The plea, focusing on cultural identity, was initially a Supreme Court matter moved by petitioners who advocate for a name change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:13 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Fast Action on Renaming 'India' to 'Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called on the central government to swiftly act on a Supreme Court directive aimed at evaluating a proposal to amend the Constitution, thereby changing the country's name from 'India' to 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'. Justice Sachin Datta has permitted the petitioner to withdraw his current plea.

The withdrawal follows a March 12 order, where senior counsel Sanjeev Sagar, representing the petitioner, opted to pursue the issue directly with relevant ministries. The Supreme Court had, in 2020, recommended treating the petition as a formal representation for consideration by appropriate governmental departments.

The plea, brought forth by petitioner Namaha, argued that 'India' fails to capture the nation's cultural essence. It advocates for an amendment to Article 1, citing historical debates from the 1948 Constituent Assembly, emphasizing the significance of adopting 'Bharat', a name that aligns with India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025