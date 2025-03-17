Left Menu

Global Coalition Poised for Peacekeeping in Ukraine

Over 30 countries are prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine if a peace agreement with Russia is reached, according to a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Known as the 'coalition of the willing', this multinational force aims to support Ukraine with varied but significant capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:13 IST
Global Coalition Poised for Peacekeeping in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development, more than 30 countries have expressed readiness to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine upon achieving a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday. The spokesperson highlighted that this initiative is being termed the 'coalition of the willing.'

The planned multinational force aims to stabilize the region post-conflict by providing varied yet substantial military capabilities. This involvement indicates a concerted global effort to support Ukraine long-term, once a peace treaty is in place. The exact contributions will differ by nation, but the overall force will be formidable.

While details on the contribution of each country remain undisclosed, the breadth and diversity of participating nations underscore international support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025