Global Coalition Poised for Peacekeeping in Ukraine

In a significant development, more than 30 countries have expressed readiness to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine upon achieving a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday. The spokesperson highlighted that this initiative is being termed the 'coalition of the willing.'

The planned multinational force aims to stabilize the region post-conflict by providing varied yet substantial military capabilities. This involvement indicates a concerted global effort to support Ukraine long-term, once a peace treaty is in place. The exact contributions will differ by nation, but the overall force will be formidable.

While details on the contribution of each country remain undisclosed, the breadth and diversity of participating nations underscore international support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)