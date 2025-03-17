White House's Unseen Role: The TikTok Auction Saga

In an unparalleled move, the White House is acting as an investment bank in the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, with Vice President JD Vance at the helm. High-level involvement has triggered concerns over government influence in private business deals, as stated by Columbia Law School's Richard Briffault.

Four groups are bidding on TikTok, a popular app with 170 million U.S. users, facing a shutdown if an American buyer isn't secured by April 5. Questions about TikTok's strategic importance linger, yet the bidding process remains competitive, with notable investors and entrepreneurs showing interest.

The sale lacks defined assets and valuation, leaving potential buyers like Frank McCourt and others navigating uncertain waters. Despite the past U.S. government interventions in private deals, TikTok's situation lacks clear motivation, raising complexities in this high-stake auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)