Setback in Mineral Quest: Government Cancels Strategic Auctions

The government's initiative to auction 11 critical and strategic mineral blocks has been halted following inadequate investor interest and insufficient qualified bidders.

This move is a significant hurdle for plans to enhance domestic mineral exploration, especially with global supply chain disruptions impacting critical mineral availability.

The mines ministry's decision saw the cancellation of multiple blocks due to either a complete absence of bids or a shortage of technically-qualified offers, reflecting the challenges in securing reliable mineral supplies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)