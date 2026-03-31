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Setback in Mineral Quest: Government Cancels Strategic Auctions

The government has canceled the auction of 11 critical mineral blocks due to poor investor participation and a lack of qualified bidders, hindering efforts to bolster domestic exploration. The decision impacts the supply chain of essential minerals amid global disruptions. Six rounds of auctions have seen 46 blocks sold to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:49 IST
Setback in Mineral Quest: Government Cancels Strategic Auctions
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The government's initiative to auction 11 critical and strategic mineral blocks has been halted following inadequate investor interest and insufficient qualified bidders.

This move is a significant hurdle for plans to enhance domestic mineral exploration, especially with global supply chain disruptions impacting critical mineral availability.

The mines ministry's decision saw the cancellation of multiple blocks due to either a complete absence of bids or a shortage of technically-qualified offers, reflecting the challenges in securing reliable mineral supplies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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