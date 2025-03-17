Legal Battle Over FCRA: Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Challenges Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has stepped into the fray, instructing the government to provide a response to the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative's (CHRI) legal challenge against its revoked FCRA registration.

Justice Sachin Datta mandated the government to answer the petition, seeking an interim reprieve due to the profound impact on CHRI's community programs.

CHRI contends the registration was unjustly nullified without proper hearings, contrary to natural justice, and is harmful to the staff's livelihoods following a freeze on their bank accounts since 2021.

