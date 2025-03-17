Exiling Crime: Latur's Firm Stand Against Persistent Offenders

In a decisive action to maintain law and order, Latur district police have expelled five repeat offenders from its jurisdiction for a year, according to an announcement made by a police official on Monday.

The operation was carried out under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951, following the orders of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde. The measure aims to curb criminal activity in the region.

The five individuals, identified as Akshay alias Akash Ram Telange, Sahil Mahboob Sayyed, Balaji Ramrao Dongre, Kishor Kondiba Dhanwale, and Krishna Gadekar, have been accused of causing public disturbances and property damage, offenses that carry penalties including life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)