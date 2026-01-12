Shots Fired at Iconic Sweet Shop: Law and Order Under Scrutiny

In a brazen attack, three unidentified men opened fire at a well-known sweet shop on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, according to police reports. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, no injuries have been reported.

Authorities stated that the assailants approached on a scooter around 6:45 a.m., discharging seven to eight rounds and damaging the shop's glass front and windows. Police retrieved eight empty 9 mm pistol shells from the scene, and at the time of the shooting, the shop owner and four employees were inside.

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police Madhvi Sharma announced a comprehensive investigation to catch the culprits, with CCTV footage under review. Following the incident, former Union minister Som Parkash visited the scene, decrying what he sees as Punjab's deteriorated law and order, claiming criminals now brazenly challenge the state's authority.

