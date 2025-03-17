Left Menu

Historic Jirga Resolution: Torkham Border Reopens Amid Ceasefire

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga reached a ceasefire agreement and decided to reopen the Torkham border, closed since February 21 due to a construction dispute. The border is essential for trade. The Afghan Jirga requested additional time to address border construction issues, which are to be revisited in future meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:53 IST
Historic Jirga Resolution: Torkham Border Reopens Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga has successfully negotiated a ceasefire and reopened the crucial Torkham border crossing, shut since February 21 following a dispute over border construction initiated by Afghanistan. This resolution marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Members of the Afghan Jirga have requested additional time to address the contentious border constructions, with the issue slated for further discussion at the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce. Meanwhile, trade flows will resume, offering relief to traders and travelers reliant on this key corridor.

The closure of the border had exacerbated economic challenges and disrupted the movement of people, especially during Ramadan and the upcoming Eid celebrations. The International Organisation for Migration reported disruptions in the return and deportation processes of Afghan nationals due to the closure, highlighting the border's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025