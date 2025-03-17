Historic Jirga Resolution: Torkham Border Reopens Amid Ceasefire

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga has successfully negotiated a ceasefire and reopened the crucial Torkham border crossing, shut since February 21 following a dispute over border construction initiated by Afghanistan. This resolution marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Members of the Afghan Jirga have requested additional time to address the contentious border constructions, with the issue slated for further discussion at the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce. Meanwhile, trade flows will resume, offering relief to traders and travelers reliant on this key corridor.

The closure of the border had exacerbated economic challenges and disrupted the movement of people, especially during Ramadan and the upcoming Eid celebrations. The International Organisation for Migration reported disruptions in the return and deportation processes of Afghan nationals due to the closure, highlighting the border's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)