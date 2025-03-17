Tragic Infanticide Shocks Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
A woman in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan has been arrested for the murder of her 17-day-old daughter, whom she threw into a water tank out of desperation for a male child. Following a complaint by her husband, she faces charges of infanticide and is in judicial custody.
In a tragic case of infanticide, a woman from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 17-day-old daughter. The woman, identified as Aachki Devi, reportedly threw her newborn into a water tank after despairing over not having given birth to a son.
The incident came to light when the woman's husband filed a formal complaint, prompting the police to investigate. Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Narayan Singh confirmed that the woman confessed to the crime, citing her inability to conceive a son as the motive behind her heinous act.
Authorities have registered a murder case, and the woman has been taken into judicial custody following her appearance in court on Monday. The case underscores persistent societal pressures and the dark consequences stemming from a preference for male children.
