EU Urged to Sanction Aggressors in Syrian Conflict
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot proposed EU sanctions against attackers targeting Syria's Alawites amidst escalating violence. Recent clashes were triggered after Sunni Islamist-led authorities claimed attacks by militants supporting the ousted president, Bashar al-Assad. The Alawite community, from Assad's coastal region, faced severe bloodshed since his removal.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on those responsible for attacks against Syria's Alawite community. His proposal was made during a recent EU meeting, highlighting the growing concern over the volatile situation in Syria.
Syria recently experienced heightened violence, with the Sunni Islamist-dominated government facing attacks by militants loyal to the deposed president, Bashar al-Assad. This escalation has resulted in significant targeting of the Alawite community, known for its ties to Assad.
The latest outbreak of violence represents the deadliest period since Assad's ousting in December, marking a dark chapter for Syria's Alawites, particularly those from the coastal region where Assad's family hails from.
