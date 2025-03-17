Left Menu

EU Urged to Sanction Aggressors in Syrian Conflict

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot proposed EU sanctions against attackers targeting Syria's Alawites amidst escalating violence. Recent clashes were triggered after Sunni Islamist-led authorities claimed attacks by militants supporting the ousted president, Bashar al-Assad. The Alawite community, from Assad's coastal region, faced severe bloodshed since his removal.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:03 IST
The latest outbreak of violence represents the deadliest period since Assad's ousting in December, marking a dark chapter for Syria's Alawites, particularly those from the coastal region where Assad's family hails from.

(With inputs from agencies.)

