Husband Arrested for Assault Over Liquor Money in Maharashtra

A resident of Loni village in Maharashtra's Solapur district was apprehended for allegedly assaulting his wife. The attack occurred after a monetary dispute regarding funds withdrawn from the wife's Ladki Bahin Yojana account for purchasing liquor.

According to a police official, the accused man, a habitual drinker, frequently accessed his wife's funds using a phone linked to her account for liquor purchases. This unauthorized expenditure led to a confrontation.

On Sunday, the wife challenged her husband's spending habits, resulting in a violent response where he reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. While the woman is now stable, the man was detained under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

