Husband Arrested for Assault Over Liquor Money in Maharashtra
A man in Maharashtra's Solapur district was arrested after attacking his wife following an argument over money used for liquor, which came from her Ladki Bahin Yojana account. The habitual drinker frequently withdrew from her account, and an altercation led to her being injured.
A resident of Loni village in Maharashtra's Solapur district was apprehended for allegedly assaulting his wife. The attack occurred after a monetary dispute regarding funds withdrawn from the wife's Ladki Bahin Yojana account for purchasing liquor.
According to a police official, the accused man, a habitual drinker, frequently accessed his wife's funds using a phone linked to her account for liquor purchases. This unauthorized expenditure led to a confrontation.
On Sunday, the wife challenged her husband's spending habits, resulting in a violent response where he reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. While the woman is now stable, the man was detained under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
