Left Menu

Nagpur Tensions: Clashes Erupt Amid Rumors of Holy Book Burning

Tensions erupted in Nagpur as rumors of the Quran being burnt during a Bajrang Dal protest led to clashes, with stones hurled at police. Tear gas was used to disperse mobs, and violence spread across multiple areas. Security has been intensified in response to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:16 IST
Nagpur Tensions: Clashes Erupt Amid Rumors of Holy Book Burning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension unfolded in central Nagpur on Monday amid claims that a holy book was set on fire during a protest led by a right-wing group, sparking intense clashes.

The agitation was aimed at the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Stones were thrown at police, injuring two individuals, officials confirmed.

In reaction, law enforcement deployed tear gas to manage crowds in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, as unrest spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth.

Controversy arose after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. False reports circulated that the Quran was torched, triggering community uproar on social media.

As fear spread, the police enhanced patrols, bolstering security presence city-wide with units like the Quick Response Teams and Riot Control.

Bajrang Dal representatives have denied accusations, asserting the burning of an effigy—not a holy text. Police increased vigilance in sensitive zones, calling upon additional forces to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025