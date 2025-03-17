Nagpur Tensions: Clashes Erupt Amid Rumors of Holy Book Burning

Tension unfolded in central Nagpur on Monday amid claims that a holy book was set on fire during a protest led by a right-wing group, sparking intense clashes.

The agitation was aimed at the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Stones were thrown at police, injuring two individuals, officials confirmed.

In reaction, law enforcement deployed tear gas to manage crowds in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, as unrest spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth.

Controversy arose after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. False reports circulated that the Quran was torched, triggering community uproar on social media.

As fear spread, the police enhanced patrols, bolstering security presence city-wide with units like the Quick Response Teams and Riot Control.

Bajrang Dal representatives have denied accusations, asserting the burning of an effigy—not a holy text. Police increased vigilance in sensitive zones, calling upon additional forces to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)