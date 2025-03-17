Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Cyprus Coast
At least seven bodies were recovered and an unspecified number remain missing after a migrant boat capsized near Cyprus. Two survivors were found about 30 nautical miles off the island, believed to have departed from Tartous in Syria. A rescue operation is underway.
At least seven bodies were recovered off the coast of Cyprus on Monday after a migrant boat capsized, prompting a search and rescue mission, according to Cyprus's state broadcaster.
Rescue efforts continue as an unspecified number of people are missing, but two survivors were found in international waters roughly 30 nautical miles southeast of Cyprus. The vessel, located around midday Monday, is believed to have departed from Tartous, Syria, with 20 to 21 individuals on board.
The Cyprus search and rescue coordination center remains active in the region to oversee the operation, refraining from commenting on casualties. Cyprus, an EU member state, is located approximately 100 nautical miles west of Lebanon and Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Avalanche in Chamoli: Rescue Efforts Conclude with Heavy Heart
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
Tragic Avalanche Strikes BRO Camp in Mana: Eight Dead, 46 Rescued
Lithuanian Solo Rower Rescued Amid Cyclone Drama in Pacific
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Bihar Operations with New Depots