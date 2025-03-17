Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Cyprus Coast

At least seven bodies were recovered off the coast of Cyprus on Monday after a migrant boat capsized, prompting a search and rescue mission, according to Cyprus's state broadcaster.

Rescue efforts continue as an unspecified number of people are missing, but two survivors were found in international waters roughly 30 nautical miles southeast of Cyprus. The vessel, located around midday Monday, is believed to have departed from Tartous, Syria, with 20 to 21 individuals on board.

The Cyprus search and rescue coordination center remains active in the region to oversee the operation, refraining from commenting on casualties. Cyprus, an EU member state, is located approximately 100 nautical miles west of Lebanon and Syria.

