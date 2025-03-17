Escalating Tensions: Policemen Attacked in Bihar
Recent attacks on police personnel across Bihar have raised concerns about the state's law and order situation. With 12 reported incidents leading to two deaths and multiple injuries, police officials assert they have adequate firepower for self-defense without endangering innocents. The government faces criticism over rising violence.
In light of increasing assaults on police personnel across several regions of Bihar, a senior officer confirmed the force's readiness to counter threats, emphasizing they can fire in self-defense while safeguarding innocents.
Over the past few days, there have been 12 reported attacks on police officers, resulting in the deaths of two personnel and injuries to 27 others. The Additional Director General (Headquarters), Kundan Krishnan, assured that those responsible for the assaults will face stern action and emphasized that officers have sufficient arms and ammunition.
The incidents have sparked widespread concern, with political leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition, criticizing the state government for its handling of law and order. Meetings with senior government officials indicate serious deliberations on addressing the issue.
