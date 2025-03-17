Tragedy in Kerala: College Student Fatally Stabbed, Suspect Dies
A 22-year-old college student, Febin George Gomas, was stabbed to death at his home in Kerala's Kollam district. The suspect, Thejas Raj, fled the scene but was later found dead on a railway track, suspected to have died by suicide. Investigations are ongoing.
A shocking incident in Kerala's Kollam district has left a community reeling after a 22-year-old college student, Febin George Gomas, was brutally stabbed to death. The attack occurred at Gomas's home in Uliyakovil by a man identified as Thejas Raj, who arrived in a car.
Following the heinous crime, Raj fled the scene in the same vehicle, only to be discovered later dead on a railway track in Kadappakkada, reportedly struck by a train. Authorities suspect Raj died by suicide, though further investigations are required to determine the motive behind the murder.
The police have launched a detailed probe to uncover the facts surrounding the tragic events, as community members seek closure and justice for young Gomas's untimely death.
