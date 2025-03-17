Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Nagpur: A City on Edge

Violence broke out in Nagpur following rumors of the Quran being burned during a right-wing demonstration. Police arrested 15 individuals, used tear gas, and enforced a heavy police presence. Chief Minister Fadnavis and other leaders appealed for calm amidst reports of stone-pelting and arson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:33 IST
Violence erupted in the central Indian city of Nagpur on Monday, with police coming under attack as rumors spread about the desecration of a holy book during a right-wing protest.

The violent clashes left six civilians and three policemen injured. Authorities arrested 15 people following combing operations in various localities of the city, mainly in the Mahal area, which is home to the RSS headquarters. Reports of violence extending to other parts of the city have prompted police to fire tear gas and employ baton charges to disperse crowds.

Amid growing tensions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged Nagpur's residents to refrain from violence and not to believe the misleading rumors. However, political figures have criticized the state's handling of the situation, accusing authorities of lacking control over law and order.

